February 1, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Intermediate Capital Group Q3 assets up 1 pct, ups fundraising target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group said total assets grew 1 percent in the third quarter and strong demand meant it was raising its fundraising target to 6 billion euros a year.

The company, which invests in a range of private debt, credit and equity markets, said total assets at the end of December were 27.4 billion euros ($33.94 billion).

Third-party fee earning assets, however, were 7 percent higher at 19.9 billion euros, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8073 euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

