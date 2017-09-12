FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ICI names Sean Collins as chief economist
September 12, 2017

MOVES-ICI names Sean Collins as chief economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute, a group that represents the investment fund industry, said on Tuesday it promoted Sean Collins as its chief economist, effective Jan. 1, replacing Brian Reid, who will retire on Dec. 31.

Collins will report to the Washington-based group’s president and chief executive, Paul Schott Stevens, ICI said in a statement.

Before joining ICI, Collins was an economist at the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Trott

