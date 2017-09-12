MOVES-ICI names Sean Collins as chief economist

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute, a group that represents the investment fund industry, said on Tuesday it promoted Sean Collins as its chief economist, effective Jan. 1, replacing Brian Reid, who will retire on Dec. 31.

Collins will report to the Washington-based group’s president and chief executive, Paul Schott Stevens, ICI said in a statement.

Before joining ICI, Collins was an economist at the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.