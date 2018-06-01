FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 5:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ICICI Bank denies media report on sending its CEO on leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday denied a media report that said CEO Chanda Kochhar has been asked to go on leave until an independent enquiry on alleged cases of impropriety is concluded.

"The ICICI Bank Board denies having asked Chanda Kochhar to go on leave. She is on her annual leave which was planned in advance," the bank said in a statement here

The board also “denies it has appointed any search committee to find her successor”, the private sector lender said in a statement.

The Mint daily earlier reported here that Kochhar has been asked to be on leave until a probe is over. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

