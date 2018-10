Oct 4 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd said on Thursday it has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as Chief Executive Officer to replace Chanda Kochhar, who has requested early retirement from the bank.

Kochhar will also relinquish office from the Board of Directors of the bank's units, it said in a statement here

Shares in ICICI rose as much as 5.8 percent following the announcement. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru Editing by Euan Rocha)