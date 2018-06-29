FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's ICICI Bank names Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as part-time, non-exec chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - India’s ICICI Bank Ltd said on Friday it appointed Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as part-time, non-executive chairman, effective July 1.

Chaturvedi, a former Indian Administrative Services officer, most recently served as chairman of the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority.

He has also served as a government nominee director on the boards of Life Insurance Corp (LIC) of India, Canara Bank , Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank Ltd and IDFC Ltd.

ICICI Bank's current Chairman M.K. Sharma's term expires on June 30, the bank said in a statement bit.ly/2tGb0s1.

The bank, India’s third largest lender by assets, also named Chaturvedi as an independent director for three years.

This comes shortly after the bank tapped group veteran Sandeep Bakhshi to be its interim head, with Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar on leave pending a probe over an alleged conflict of interest. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
