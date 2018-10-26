FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 26, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's ICICI Bank Q2 profit halves, misses estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank, reported on Friday a 55.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, which missed analysts’ estimates, as expenses climbed.

Net profit came in at 9.09 billion rupees ($123.84 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 20.58 billion rupees a year earlier, the private-sector bank said here on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.98 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 8.54 percent at September-end, compared with 8.81 percent in the previous quarter and 7.87 percent in the same period a year ago.

$1 = 73.4025 Indian rupees Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.