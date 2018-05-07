FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 7, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-India's ICICI Bank profit halves as bad loan provisions surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Qtrly NIM at 3.24 pct

* Shares gained ahead of results (Adds details, shares)

May 7 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s third-largest lender by assets, said its fourth-quarter net profit almost halved, missing expectations, as provisions for bad loans surged.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 8.84 percent at the end of March compared with 7.82 percent at the end of the previous quarter and 7.89 percent a year earlier.

Net profit for the three months to March 31 fell to 10.20 billion rupees ($151.94 million) from 20.25 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said in a statement here on Monday.

That compared with the average 10.77 billion rupees forecast of 12 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net interest income for the quarter was up 1 percent on the year to 60.22 billion rupees, while net interest margin was at 3.24 percent.

Shares of the Mumbai-based lender, which started trading in 1998, ended 2.5 percent higher ahead of the results, outperforming a slightly higher main market. ($1 = 67.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.