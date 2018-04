(Corrects to read profit up 90.7 pct to 1.59 billion Indian rupees)

NEW DELHI, April 14 (Reuters) -

* India’s biggest equity broker ICICI Securities Ltd reports Q4 profit after tax of 1.59 billion Indian rupees ($24.37 million), up 90.7 pct

* Total revenue of ICICI Bank unit rose 34.9 pct to 5.15 billion rupees

* Board recommends dividend of 3.90 rupees per share

* Total costs rise 7.7 pct to 2.73 billion ($1 = 65.2500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Jason Neely)