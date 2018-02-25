FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018

Israel Chemicals names insurance boss Zoller as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Sunday its board had appointed insurance boss Raviv Zoller as its new chief executive.

ICL, the world’s sixth-largest potash producer, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange a start date for Zoller has yet to be determined.

The company said it would convene a general meeting of shareholders in the near future for approval of Zoller’s terms of employment.

Zoller, who replaces acting CEO Asher Grinbaum, said earlier this month that he would step down as CEO of IDI Insurance Co , a position he has held since 2008.

Grinbaum was appointed acting CEO in September 2016 when former CEO Stefan Borgas left.

Earlier this month, Israeli media had reported that Zoller would likely be appointed ICL’s new CEO.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
