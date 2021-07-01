Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Israel's ICL buys Compass Minerals' ag unit in Brazil for $420 million

By Reuters Staff

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Israeli minerals and chemicals company ICL Group Ltd said on Thursday it has bought Compass Minerals International Inc’s agricultural division in Brazil for approximately $420 million.

“The company is present in 25 of the 26 Brazilian states and serves more than 32,000 farms indirectly and directly, the latter being responsible for approximately 50% of total sales,” ICL said in a statement.

Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Matthew Lewis

