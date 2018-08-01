CORRECTED-Israel Chemicals second quarter revenue, profit up

(Profit from previous year was $64 million, not $62 million)

TEL AVIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit and revenue in the second quarter, boosted by higher prices for potash and phosphate fertilisers and an increase in quantities sold of bromine.

ICL earned an adjusted net profit of $113 million, up from $64 million a year earlier, which excludes divested businesses. Revenue reached $1.37 billion, compared to $1.32 billion for the same period a year ago.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion and adjusted net profit of $88 million. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)