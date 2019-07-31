Company News
July 31, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel Chemicals Q2 profit, revenue rise

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 31 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) on Wednesday reported a 4% increase in second-quarter revenue and a slightly higher-than-expected rise in profit.

ICL posted adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents, up from 9 cents a year earlier. Sales edged up to $1.43 billion from $1.37 billion.

Analysts on average forecast EPS of 11 cents on sales of $1.47 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 5.7 cents a share, down from 5.8 cents a share in the first quarter. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

