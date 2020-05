Peloton Interactive Inc has sued Icon Health & Fitness Inc, accusing the NordicTrack maker of copying its interactive programs for its exercise bikes, and using deceptive advertising to trick consumers into thinking they were getting good deals.

In a complaint made public on Monday, Icon was accused of trying to “free ride off Peloton’s innovative technology.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2X1foj2