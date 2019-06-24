Unions tee up to fight Beverly Hills developer's racketeering lawsuit

Two construction unions will face off on Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court against a Beverly Hills developer accusing them of using a sham environmental challenge to force it to use union labor on a mixed-use development it wants to build.

U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall will hear the unions’ arguments for dismissing the lawsuit, filed against them in January by the developer, Icon at Panorama. The lawsuit accuses Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters and Laborers International Union of North America Local 300 of extortion and racketeering for trying to block Icon’s $150 million housing and retail project in Los Angeles unless it agreed to exclusively use union labor.

