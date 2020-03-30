Culinary excellence draws tourists to South Africa

At the heart of South Africa’s global appeal is its friendly welcome and fabulous food. The country is also home to some of the world’s most talented chefs and many of its finest wines.

South Africa is a melting pot of cultures, and nowhere is this more evident than in the vast array of culinary experiences on offer. Catering to all tastes, there’s everything from Pap and Mogodu (tripe) to a traditional Cape Malay Roti (an Indian wrap stuffed with mince).

Serving up this menu of excellence is an army of seasoned and highly skilled chefs. These professional cooks have made their name the world over and have flown South Africa’s flag for many years.

One such chef is Chantel Dartnall who was named the World's Best Female Chef at The Best Chef Awards in Warsaw, Poland in 2017. Her restaurant, Mosaic won a 2018 Grand Award from the highly-acclaimed US publication Wine and last year its sister restaurant Mosaic at The Orient scooped top prize at the World’s Best Wine List Awards in London.

Another award-winning South African chef, culinary expert and food critic is Siba Mtongana. International travellers might not know her by name, but many will have sampled her cooking. In 2018, she teamed up with South African Airways’ (SAA) catering division Air Chefs, and so frequent flyers will have tasted her work.

Siba, is a pioneering figure in the culinary sector. She has a degree in Food and Consumer Sciences from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town and puts a new and exciting slant on traditional South African tastes and flavours.

Then there’s celebrity Chef Benny Masekwaneng, who in January 2019, joined Brand South Africa at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Cooking for high-profile guests of the South African delegation, he crafted a menu that put a modern twist on the country’s food and showed off its rich culinary culture to delicious effect.

As well as the famous names and high-profile chefs, there are also a huge number of hidden gems to discover. Take, for example, the intimate, seashore restaurant Wolfgat in Paternoster just outside Cape Town. It won Off-Map Destination and Restaurant of the Year at the 2019 World Restaurant Awards.

Wolfgat is a small, 20-seat restaurant where chef and owner Kobus van der Merwe offers a seasonal, seven-course tasting menu made from locally sourced and foraged ingredients. The dishes showcase sustainable seafood, local lamb and venison, and seasonal wild herbs from in and around the small fishing village on the west coast of South Africa. It’s a culinary experience that will live long on your taste buds. Huge numbers of tourists visiting South Africa for the first time quickly turn into repeat visitors. The hospitality sector plays a big part in the country’s economy and the positive reputation that it enjoys with so many people around the world.

Despite the many challenges we face globally, South Africa’s rich larder and amazing chefs will continue to attract curious foodies the world over. They can expect a warm welcome and a mouth-watering treat when they get here.