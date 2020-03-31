South Africa’s continental leadership role

Introspection and self-awareness are essential for effective leadership, enabling those in power to continually re-evaluate their actions and evolve them to best meet changing circumstances. They are skills that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has demonstrated recently in piloting the country through testing times.

In his role as the Chair of the African Union (AU) resolving conflicts, tackling gender equality, fighting climate change and boosting commerce are all high on the 2020 agenda.

COVID-19 has overtaken these issues and forced world leaders to make quick and extremely difficult decisions. It has made public health the overriding priority and put huge pressure on governments to safeguard their citizens.

President Ramaphosa was quick to announce a 21-day lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, minimise the number of people infected, and reduce the pressure on the country’s healthcare system. His leadership and proactive approach are widely supported in both South Africa and across the continent.

In early 2019, when South Africa took over the rotating AU chair from Egypt, President Ramaphosa noted that South Africa would also take the chairs of other AU bodies.

These included:

· The African Peer Review Mechanism, which monitors the political, economic, corporate and social governance of member African countries

· The Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change

On the wider international stage, South Africa was already in its second and last year as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

In these roles, South Africa has shown itself as a nation that provides effective leadership on a wide range of issues. It is also demonstrating its leadership through a larger number of individual projects and collaborations.

For example, in 2019 South Africa headed-up an affiliate centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), under the World Economic Forum (WEF) banner. The country also holds a seat on the WEF C4IR global advisory board.

Sitting on this board will enable it to not only influence future progress in this sector at an international level, but also to ensure benefits are enjoyed by its citizens at a domestic level.

In the financial sector, South Africa leads the continent in local retail foreign exchange (FX) trading demand and global currency swaps. This is due largely to its strong and well-regulated financial sector. Strong foreign investor interest in the South African economy also underpins its position as a financial leader on the continent.

Beyond political and financial leadership, the country is shaping advances in the creation of a fairer and more equitable society. Gender equality is a key indicator of this societal progress and South Africa has many women leading from the front across different sectors.

Working in business, politics, media, science, sports and public life, they are challenging the status quo and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. They are helping to overcome inequality, pioneering new avenues of wealth creation and lifting many others into more prosperous lives.

From a list of 50 exceptional women across 20 African countries, South Africa leads the way with 17 of the women named. These women are listed in the table below.

GRACA MACHEL (FOUNDER, GRACA MACHEL TRUST)

DR JUDY DLAMINI (FOUNDER, MBEKANI GROUP)

CHARLIZE THERON (HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS)

PHUTI MAHANYELE-DABENGWA (CEO, NASPERS SOUTH AFRICA)

GLENDA GRAY (PRESIDENT AND CEO, SOUTH AFRICAN MEDICAL RESEARCH COUNCIL)

THULI MADONSELA (LAW TRUST CHAIR, SOCIAL JUSTICE RESEARCH AT STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY)

ENDY LUHABE (SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR & CO-FOUNDER, WIPHOLD)

PHUMZILE MLAMBO-NGCUKA (EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, UNITED NATIONS WOMEN)

YVONNE CHAKA CHAKA (AWARD-WINNING MUSICIAN)

MAMOKGETHI (KGETHI) PHAKENG (VICE-CHANCELLOR, UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN)

IRENE CHARNLEY (FOUNDER, SMILE COMMUNICATIONS)

WENDY APPELBAUM (FOUNDER AND CHAIRPERSON, DE MORGENZON WINE ESTATE)

NKOSAZANA DLAMINI-ZUMA (MINISTER OF COOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS, SOUTH AFRICA)

WENDY ACKERMAN (EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PICK ‘N PAY)

CASTER SEMENYA (OLYMPIC CHAMPION)

PRECIOUS MOTSEPE (FOUNDER, AFRICAN FASHION INTERNATIONAL)

MAGDA WIERZYCKA (FOUNDER, SYGNIA)

Many countries in Africa are developing their leadership capabilities to the benefit of the entire continent. South Africa continues to play a leading role in this journey and over many decades it has found solutions to economic, scientific and social issues. It is working hard to pioneer further advances for the future.