AI for everyone is just a click away

What if anyone could build their own AI solution, with little or no knowledge of data science? Well, that chance might be closer than you think…

Feeling the impact of AI

AI is a game-changer. It’s revolutionising the way we live and work and the value it brings to business shouldn’t be overlooked. Research has shown it could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030 - that’s more than the current output of China and India put together. [1]

Companies looking to invest in new technologies have often been deterred due to high costs in accessing and scaling computational infrastructure and skilled staff. Google and Facebook are among the big tech giants throwing money behind neural network frameworks, such as Tensor Flow and PyTorch. Bell Integrator - a global consulting and technology services provider, has thrown its weight into the ring - and claims to rival the behemoths.

The company, which has more than 2,500 employees around the world, and names such as Deutsche Bank and Ericsson behind it, has developed a cloud based, disruptive neural network framework which is allowing businesses to build their own AI models. It claims they are faster, more compact and easier to build than its competitors.

A new system open to all

Neuton, a self-growing and self-learning network, can be used by anyone, even if they don’t have a scientific data background or any neural network experience- that’s according to the firms Chief Technology Officer, Blair Newman: ”Neuton is an Auto ML solution that is far more effective than any other framework and non-neural algorithm available on the market. Neuton-resulting models are self-growing and learning. There is no need to work on layers and neurons, just prepare a dataset and a model will be grown automatically. Neuton works with higher accuracy, and its models are very compact and fast – up to 100 times smaller and quicker than those built by any existing neural network frameworks or non-neural algorithms. Furthermore, Neuton requires far fewer samples than competitors’ products.”

By making neural networks like Neuton more accessible, companies of all sizes and from all industries, are getting the chance to try AI and find the best solution for their company.

No need to be afraid of technology

There’s no denying technology can transform business or even create more holistic experiences. Chatbots for example, could go from simply being chat engines to becoming personalized chat agents that reflect humanlike emotions and intelligence. If that paints a picture in your mind of science fiction robots taking over the world, then don’t let it put you off! Newman says Neuton, for example, is actually about empowering businesses and giving them control.

“Users can easily test our framework or benchmark tests verify that Neuton outperforms competitors by several orders of magnitude. Customers can easily realize the results with given datasets. If you already have your own dataset and a corresponding model, you can easily, with literally two clicks, build a new model with Neuton and compare those two models. You will see that the model grown by Neuton is much smaller (size, neurons, coefficients) and faster. Also, you could easily verify that you could build a model with Neuton with the same accuracy or MAE, just using the part of the training dataset. The clarity and ease of a workflow is not comparable with any existing solutions.”

Make AI work for you

The function of deep learning technologies is vast - from improving customer experiences, predicting school ratings, to even predicting when an employee is going to quit his/her job. But finding the right technology and making it work for you is another story. To make the most out of AI, it helps to first identify your operational pain points - that AI or other deep learning technologies can address - and evaluate what opportunities they can open up for you in your business - both now and in the future.

It’s worth asking yourself a question about the bigger picture - do you want to use AI to transform your business or disrupt your sector? Next, find a model that suits your overall objective. For example, Neuton will need storage to make it work, so will its cost be justified by the reduced cost in resources needed to use it? Their Chief Technology Officer certainly thinks so: ”We partner with leading cloud service providers to bring the power of artificial intelligence to everyone at scale. Companies can quickly utilize Neuton without having to manually configure the software, virtual machine instances, storage, or network settings. Users will only need to upload their data and train their models using the cloud platform. Although Neuton is so easy to use that it requires no special training, we have detailed video tutorials that guide users throughout their AI journey. For the online cloud version, the infrastructure requirements, and therefore cost for using Neuton will be much lower in comparison with competitors’ cloud solutions.”

And finally, make sure you build in appropriate governance and control. AI is still a relatively new concept to many, and the public need trust and reliance on your company to take care of them. Be transparent and ensure due diligence. Don’t make the next headline news for all the wrong reasons.

Finding the balance

To win in the technology wars you need the right people and the right culture - something which will take time to perfect. Neuton offers a service which can fast-track AI efforts - but you’ll have to decide whether you’re ready to invest your time and efforts in AI. For now, the message is clear - AI is in the early phase, so it’s time to get acquainted with the technology and work out how to get the most value from it. Who knows, a small start-up today may end up being the market leader in 10-years-time, if it’s embraced properly! It’s all about balance - finding what works for your business. Making it cost effective and efficient is a personal choice, but one we should all be thinking about.

[1] Price Waterhouse Cooper's ‘Global Artificial Intelligence Study’