Combining innovation and tradition

Are commercial property owners getting enough from their insurance?

3 Dimensional Insurance understand the property sector, not just property insurance.

We recognize the importance of the relationship between landlord and tenant, the need for property owner’s insurers to be able to satisfy the ever increasing requirements of lenders, the numerous nuances of JCT forms and many other key factors essential in managing a property portfolio.

Rarely is the insurance solution for any individual risk or portfolio the same and to cater for this 3Di have designed their own unique Property Owners policy to incorporate all types of risk. This wording is regularly updated and includes numerous extensions and cover enhancements to maximize protection for the Property Owner.

The availability of our exclusive animated presentations enabling underwriters to see and experience the risk rather than merely picturing it from a written presentation enables them to consider based on the facts of the risk and not reputational exposure of particular exposures. Alongside this is our suite of Apps designed to make arranging and administering your insurance policy as easy possible.

In support of this we offer a fully computerized administration system and all documentation (including Certificates, Invoices and Policy Wordings) are issued from our office.

Our aim is to offer a comprehensive efficient service, which will be of significant benefit to property owner’s, agents and tenants alike.