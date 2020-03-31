South Africa's Financial Competitiveness

South Africa has shown significant improvement in the 2019 World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Global Competitiveness Index, climbing seven places in just one year. The country is now ranked 60th out of 141 economies.

On a global basis, the WEF ranked South Africa 19th as a financial hub and recognised the country for its “well-developed equity, insurance and credit markets”.

The country has a well-established and effectively regulated banking system. In addition to its central bank, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), there are a number of large banks and investment institutions, several smaller banks, and a wide variety of lending and savings organisations. This variety is testament to the developed nature of South Africa’s financial markets, which compare well to any other in the developed world.

The South African banking sector has evolved quickly to meet the challenges of digitisation and is characterised by well-regulated, highly capitalised, liquid and profitable financial institutions, supported by a robust regulatory and financial infrastructure.

The sector comprises 64 institutions and nearly half of these are foreign bank representatives. Locally controlled banks constitute 16% of the total. The large number of organisations creates competition that generates value and choice for customers.

The wider financial sector makes a significant contribution to gross domestic product (GDP), which is growing at 2% annually.

As recognised by the WEF, South Africa has sophisticated equity, insurance and credit markets, which helped to earn the financial sector its top-20 global rating as a financial hub. The WEF also named South Africa as the second most competitive economy on the continent after Mauritius.

There are many reasons for the strength of the country’s economic performance. It has a domestic population of 57 million people and also provides investors with ready access to a market of more than 375 million middle class consumers across the continent.

As a continent, Africa has favourable demographics, rising incomes and offers investors a huge well of untapped potential. South Africa is the gateway to many of these opportunities.

The government continues to work towards making South Africa a more attractive destination for foreign investment. These efforts include improving the performance of state-owned enterprises and consolidating fiscal debt.

Some of the most attractive investment opportunities for investors lie in sectors addressing the country’s infrastructure deficit such as renewable energy, transport and information and communications technology (ICT).

The energy sector – especially renewables – has already attracted significant levels of investment. Round after round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) have been fully subscribed, demonstrating largescale interest from foreign investors and their willingness to commit for the long-term.

South Africa is building for the future on some well-laid and firm foundations. These include:

· A thriving financial services sector with robust regulatory controls

· An active and sizeable stock exchange

· An economy that has evolved to be less reliant on traditional industries

· Strong tourism and retail markets

· A world-leading mining sector, which is the world’s largest producer of chrome, manganese, platinum, vanadium and vermiculite. It is the second largest producer of ilmenite, palladium, rutile and zirconium

· A strategic geographical location, that makes it an ideal hub to access sub-Saharan markets

· Well-built infrastructure and a competitive domestic economy

Many investors are already taking advantage of the opportunities that South Africa offers. In 2019 alone, the following global corporations announced major investment projects:

· General Electric - R500 million in customer innovation

· IBM - R700 million over 10 years

· General Electric - R200 million in SMMEs

· Cisco - R66 million in ICT research

· Nissan – R3 billion investment in plant manufacturing its latest Navara pickup

Numerous other multinational companies have invested heavily in South Africa including BMW, Toyota, Microsoft, Oracle and Google.

As the country continues to develop, its proposition to international investors will become increasingly attractive, creating more opportunities for forward-thinking organisations around the world.