Health and Medical Innovation

South Africa’s strong performance in the $3.2b digital health and life sciences market is backed by robust infrastructure and supportive government policies. These policies lean towards digital health start-ups, enabling them to grow quickly and sustainably.

There are a number of reasons why South Africa has been able to develop its performance in the digital health and life sciences market. For example, it has strong manufacturing capabilities and well-developed research institutions.

There is also a large population to create demand for the products and services offered by this market as well as a robust labour pool to support new and expanding organisations in this sector.

The government has built on these positive attributes by implementing many different schemes to support entrepreneurship and to incubate start-ups.

In the 2019 Global Innovation Index, South Africa ranked first in the category of regional innovation leaders. This reflects the country’s determination to find ways of supporting all its citizens and especially those in poverty and/or with HIV.

Some of the country’s notable innovations are detailed here.

1. Innovative Healthcare technology in South Africa

· The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is using drones to collect and deliver blood for transfusions across the country. If the blood cannot be safely and quickly transported to where it is needed, it cannot be used. This is major problem in rural areas. SANBS now uses drones to transport blood and overcome the issue. They are faster and less expensive than helicopters and are specially adapted to ensure the blood is kept safe during the journey. Drone technology is helping SANBS to save lives.

· Zoë-Life and Keep a Child Alive have jointly launched The KidzAlive Talk Tool app to combat the stigma of HIV. An estimated 7.2 million South Africans live with HIV/AIDS, and the associated stigma prevents people from accessing treatment. The app helps healthcare professionals provide HIV/AIDS education to children and reduces the associated stigma through better understanding. The app uses animations and games to help children understand HIV/AIDS in an age-appropriate way.

2. Notable South African breakthroughs in science and medicine

· The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) made lithium batteries a practical reality.

· The world’s first digital laser was invented by doctoral candidate and CSIR researcher Sandile Nqcobo. The laser will be used in the health sector, and has numerous applications that will help other markets, including the communication sector.

· The CSIR’s Gene Expression and Biophysics group designed the first induced pluripotent stem cells in Africa, helping researchers to investigate various diseases and cures. Stem cells are used to restore sight or repair cells affected by heart disease, amongst other things. The possibilities are endless and South Africa is making pioneering advancements in this sector.

· The full-body x-ray scanner was created by Lodox Systems, a South African company. It adapted technology initially designed to help the security sector detect stolen diamonds.

· A new method used in cataract surgery was created at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto in the mid-seventies by a specialist in retinal diseases, Selig Percy Amoils. He received the Queen’s Award for Technological Innovation, and his cryoprobe was later displayed at the prestigious Kensington Museum. The Retinal Cryoprobe was used on Margaret Thatcher to repair a detached retina.

· The CAT scan or Computed Axial Tomography scan was created in 1972 by South African physicist Allan Cormack and British engineer Godfrey Hounsfield. An X-ray source and electronic detectors rotate around the patient and collect all the data needed to produce a cross-section of the body.

· Dr Chris Barnard famously performed the world’s first heart transplant on 3 December 1967 on Louis Washkansky, who volunteered for the ground-breaking surgery. The success of the first heart transplant earned Dr Barnard international recognition and he subsequently performed ten more transplants during his career.

· The smart lock safety syringe is a three-piece single-use syringe that was specially designed in 1999. Created by doctors and students at the Vaal University of Technology, it provides increased protection against needle-stick injury. In the era of Ebola, Hepatitis and HIV, the safety syringe has saved countless lives.

South Africa has a longstanding tradition of enhancing medical and scientific understanding. As the country strives to expand its knowledge in these areas the country will continue to improve the fortunes of both its own citizens and people throughout the world.