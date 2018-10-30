Data, AI and the future of insurance

Insurance is an industry that has to deal with constant change. That change has always included steady developments in technology - both in terms of how that technology affects what insurance might cover, but also how insurers operate day to day.

What we’re seeing now is a rate of change unlike anything we’ve seen before - bringing with it new challenges, but also many new opportunities - particularly in the space of AI and machine learning.

Willis Towers Watson is a company which is helping their clients take advantage of artificial intelligence, with its unique combination of a strong technology engineering and consulting heritage - enabling WTW to provide experts in both the subject matter and implementation of technology solutions for the insurance industry.

Insurers have been using sophisticated analytics for a long time, so a move towards neural networking and ‘real’ artificial intelligence isn’t such a massive leap. An advantage for insurers with strong data backgrounds will be the ability to bring in their own underlying data assets to merge with the capabilities of these new predictive models - generating unique insights and opportunities.

Dave Ovenden, Global Pricing and Underwriting Leader for WTW, says there are big opportunities for growth and profitability through the use of AI: “Within the commercial community there is an awful lot of frictional cost in the value chain, and as a result there’s significant opportunity to employ intelligent automation and augment the underwriter’s decision. There’s a lot of human intervention and not a lot of data integration - so as we’re starting to see data integration across the value chain you start to see both the ability to make better decisions quicker, so you get that pace and ease of use for the intermediary and the broker.”

Technological advisors performing automated analysis that doesn’t require intervention frees up human advisors to truly add value - and ultimately allows the industry to rethink what an underwriter’s process actually is. Intelligent automation can also drive sophisticated pricing, which could, for example, open up the opportunity for commercialised trading hubs which use intelligent automation to offer this intelligent pricing from insurers. Brokers can then have automated decision rules about which deal is presented to which client.

The challenge is integrating these technologies with legacy systems, and in some instances helping to shift the culture of a business. In the past, a company may have wanted to control every part of a process, but that’s now changing. The need to diversify and work with different providers is becoming more important, as Alice Underwood - Global Leader of Insurance Consulting and Technology at WTW, describes: “One of my colleagues told me a joke about a kind of company that once upon a time really wanted to be so vertically integrated that if they could have they would have grown their own trees to make paper with to print the insurance policies on.

“I don’t think anybody is thinking about that kind of a model these days. Today this is a clear trajectory towards connectivity of the market, with companies looking to be able to plug in and connect to different providers of information, different providers of technology, the ability to integrate that technology with your existing legacy systems is going to be more important than ever. However this also creates a challenge in itself, identifying the right companies and technology to partner with.”