ANKARA, March 22 (Reuters) - A recent fall in the Turkish central bank’s foreign currency reserves stemmed from sales of forex to energy-importing firms and a foreign debt payment, worth $5.3 billion in total, a central bank official told Reuters on Friday.

The official said the fall in reserves was not extraordinary and that the bank maintained a policy of accumulating reserves. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Catherine Evans)