Bonds News
June 20, 2019 / 8:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek current account deficit shrinks in April, tourism revenues up

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, June 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance
showed a slightly smaller deficit in April compared to the same
month last year, on lower payments for fuel imports and higher
receipts from transport services, the Bank of Greece said on
Thursday.
    Central bank data showed the deficit at 1.4 billion euros 
($1.58 billion) from a deficit of 1.486 billion euros in April
2018.
    Tourism revenues rose to 537 million euros from 503 million
in the same month a year earlier.
    In 2018 as a whole, Greece's current account showed a
deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion euros
year-on-year as the trade gap widened.
    
************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)    2019   2018
January                       -1.183 -0.696
February                      -0.990 -1.398
March                         -1.503 -1.151
April                         -1.400 -1.486
-------------------------------------------
 Source:Bank of Greece                     

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below