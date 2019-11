CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Apyx Medical Corp Reports Third Quarter Results (Nov. 11)

(Corrects ninth bullet to say co expects Fiscal 2019 GAAP net loss between “$20.3 mln to $19.8 mln”, not “$20.3 mln to $219.8 mln”)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Apyx Medical Corp:

* CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 REVENUE $7.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $6.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.18 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2019 REVENUE VIEW $27.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* RAISING 2019 REVENUE, NET LOSS & ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS GUIDANCE

* SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET LOSS IN RANGE OF $20.3 MILLION TO $19.8 MILLION