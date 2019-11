(Corrects headline and second bullet to say company reported Q3 loss per share of $0.65 not $0.58)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc :

* 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF 2019 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $6.34 AT SEPT. 30 VERSUS $7.53 AT DEC. 31, 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $523 MILLION VERSUS $299 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: