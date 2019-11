(Adds dropped words “per unit” in second and third bullets)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES Q3 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT CAD$0.23

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT CAD$0.21