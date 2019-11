(Corrects the headline and last bullet to say company reported Q3 EPS of $0.05 not $0.10)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - RISE Education Cayman Ltd:

* RISE EDUCATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2019 REVENUE RMB 411 MILLION TO RMB 418 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05