CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Domo Reports Q3 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.85 (Dec. 5)

(Corrects ninth bullet to say adjusted loss per share forecast is between “$3.85 and $3.89”, not “$3.88 and $3.92” after the company clarified)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Domo Inc:

* DOMO ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.05

* Q3 REVENUE $44.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $41.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.01 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q4 2020 REVENUE $45 MILLION TO $46 MILLION

* QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE WAS $37.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR OVER YEAR

* SEES FY REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $172.2 MILLION TO $173.2 MILLION

* SEES FY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.85 AND $3.89

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-4.04, REVENUE VIEW $168.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $43.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: