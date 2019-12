(Corrects to remove extraneous word ‘record’ from headline)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd:

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANNOUNCES RECORD QUARTERLY REVENUE AND SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS GROSS MARGINS

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - QTRLY REVENUES OF $3.2 MILLION VERSUS $2.7 MILLION

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - QTRLY NET LOSS OF $1.4 MILLION

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - REVENUE OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE FOR Q3