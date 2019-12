CORRECTED-BRIEF-Toro Co Sees Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share About $0.58

(Corrects headline to say Toro “sees”, not “reports”)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Toro Co:

* SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $3.6 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $734.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $745.1 MILLION

* SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $100 MILLION FOR 2020

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.48 PER DILUTED SHARE

* IN 2020, EXPECTS HIGHER DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION AS A RESULT OF CHARLES MACHINE WORKS ACQUISITION & ARE FORECASTING ABOUT $95 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $745.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.35, REVENUE VIEW $3.61 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 — REFINITIV IBES DATA