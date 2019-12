CORRECTED-BRIEF-Rev Group Inc Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.14

(Corrects company name in headline and first bullet)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - REV Group Inc:

* REV GROUP, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 SALES $652.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $631.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FULL YEAR 2020 NET INCOME OF $11 TO $31 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $32 TO $50 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $20 TO $25 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $50 TO $70 MILLION, PLUS $5 TO $10 MILLION OF NET CASH FROM SALE OF OTHER ASSETS

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $2.41 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA