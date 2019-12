CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brazil's Tupy To Buy From FCA Teksid's Cast Iron Components Unit

(Corrects title to say Tupy will buy Teksid’s cast iron components unit, not the whole company.)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tupy SA:

* TUPY ACQUIRES TEKSID’S CAST IRON COMPONENTS BUSINESS FROM FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

* AMOUNT PAYABLE BY TUPY TO FCA AT CLOSING IS EUR 210 MILLION

* COMBINED COMPANIES WOULD HAVE HAD MORE THAN EUR 1.5 BILLION IN REVENUES IN 2018

* TEKSID’S ALUMINUM BUSINESS IS NOT INCLUDED IN TRANSACTION AND WILL REMAIN PART OF FCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)