(Corrects headline to say ‘loss per share’ Not ‘EPS’)

March 19 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:

* CATO REPORTS 4Q AND FULL-YEAR EARNINGS

* Q4 REVENUE $188.4 MILLION

* CANNOT QUANTIFY IMPACT OF THIS UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION, Q1 RESULTS WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED.

* AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 2020, COMPANY OPERATED 1,281 STORES IN 31 STATES.

* BECAUSE OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS NOT PROVIDING A 2020 OUTLOOK OR ASSUMPTIONS

* FOR QUARTER, SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1% FROM LAST YEAR