(Corrects headline on June 1 brief item to OPKO from OKPK)

June 1 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* FDA AUTHORIZES OPKO HEALTH CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING RAYALDEE IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* OPKO HEALTH - FDA HAS AUTHORIZED OPKO TO UNDERTAKE PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH RAYALDEE AS TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH MILD-TO-MODERATE COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: