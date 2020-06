CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Gespeg Acquires Claims In Chibougamau And Gaspe (June 23)

(Corrects second bullet to say Gespeg Resources will acquire interest in 8 claims in the Chibougamau Region, not 9 claims)

June 23 (Reuters) - Gespeg Resources Ltd:

* GESPEG ACQUIRES CLAIMS IN CHIBOUGAMAU AND GASPE AND BEGINS WORK ON THE DAVIDSON PROJECT

* GESPEG RESOURCES - ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH VENDOR TO ACQUIRE 100% UNDIVIDED INTEREST OF 8 CLAIMS IN CHIBOUGAMAU REGION

* GESPEG RESOURCES - ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH VENDOR TO ACQUIRE 100% UNDIVIDED INTEREST OF 1 ADDITIONAL CLAIM IN GASPE

* GESPEG RESOURCES - UNDER TERMS, ACQUIRING CHIBOUGAMAU, GASPE PROPERTIES BY PAYING VENDOR 200,000 SHARES