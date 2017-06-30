FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sunovion's says FDA accepted for review resubmission of NDA for Sun-101/eflow
June 30, 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sunovion's says FDA accepted for review resubmission of NDA for Sun-101/eflow

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say FDA has accepted for review the resubmission of NDA for Sun-101/eflow, not that FDA has approved NDA for the drug. Also corrects source to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)

June 30 (Reuters) - Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for Sun-101/eflow® (glycopyrrolate) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* Expected action date by FDA under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) is December 15, 2017​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

