CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hercules Capital announces acquisition of Jumpstart Games by Netdragon Websoft Holdings
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 10:11 AM / in a month

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hercules Capital announces acquisition of Jumpstart Games by Netdragon Websoft Holdings

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to specify Jumpstart Games is being acquired by Netdragon Websoft Holdings, not Hercules Capital)

July 14 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital announces the acquisition of portfolio company Jumpstart Games, Inc by Netdragon Websoft Holdings Limited

* Hercules Capital - scheduled to receive quarterly interest payments through June 30, 2018

* Hercules - Deal includes potential for additional principal, interest recovery from Jumpstart "performance-based earnouts" expected to be payable June 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

