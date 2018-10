(Corrects sixth bullet to add dropped word “Timberlands”)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co:

* Q3 SALES $1.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.98 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SAYS EXPECTS TIMBERLANDS Q4 EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE LOWER THAN Q3

* REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES Q4 EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE COMPARABLE TO Q3.

* WOOD PRODUCTS Q4 EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN Q3