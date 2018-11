CORRECTED-BRIEF-Epizyme Reports Q3 Loss of $0.54 Per Share

(Corrects headline to say loss, not earnings)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc:

* EPIZYME REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TAZEMETOSTAT PROGRESS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES WERE $27.0 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2018, WHICH COMPARES TO $28.7 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2017

* EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO Q1 OF 2020

* ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 COHORT OF FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA PATIENTS WITH EZH2 ACTIVATING MUTATIONS ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETED BY YEAR END

* RECENT FINANCING EXTENDS OPERATING RUNWAY INTO Q1 OF 2020

* EPIZYME - UPDATED EFFICACY & SAFETY DATA FOR TAZEMETOSTAT IN EPITHELIOID SARCOMA SUPPORT CO’S PLANNED SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION IN H1 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: