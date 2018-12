CORRECTED-BRIEF-Trinity Industries Says CFO James Perry To Leave

(Corrects headline to say CFO, not CEO, is leaving)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHANGES

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - JAMES PERRY, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO LEAVE

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES - PERRY WILL REMAIN IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ROLE UNTIL TRINITY HAS FILED ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - THAT MELENDY LOVETT WILL ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES - PLANS TO ENTER TRANSITION AGREEMENT WITH PERRY CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF CO’S EXECUTIVE OFFICERS’ TRANSITION COMPENSATION PLAN

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - RELLE HOWARD, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF TRINITY’S CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: