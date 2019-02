(Refiles to include dropped word ‘EPS’ in headline)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - BSB Bancorp Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS YEAR OVER YEAR FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS GROWTH OF 118.4 PCT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* QUARTERLY NET INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $15.4 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $14.7 MILLION