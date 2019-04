(Corrects third bullet to say selling stockholders are offering 570,000 shares, not 5.7 million shares)

April 10 (Reuters) - Pagerduty Inc:

* PAGERDUTY ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 9,070,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $24.00 PER SHARE

* OFFERING 8.5 MILLION SHARES AND SELLING STOCKHOLDERS ARE OFFERING 570,000 SHARES