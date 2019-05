CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Circor Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results (April 25)

(Company corrects quarterly GAAP loss figure to reflect errors related to the accounting for the divestiture of company’s Reliability Services business) CIRCOR International Inc:

* CIRCOR REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 REVENUE $270 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $257.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q2 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 TO $0.48 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q2 2019 REVENUE $270 MILLION TO $280 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $284.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REDUCED DEBT BY $53 MILLION IN Q1

* “EXPECT STRONG FREE CASH FLOW FOR YEAR AND WE CONTINUE TO EVALUATE SALE OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES”

