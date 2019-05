CORRECTED-BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Reports Q1 Non-GAAP EPS $0.11

(Corrects headline and fourth bullet to say co reported Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share of $0.11, not NON-GAAP loss per share of $0.11)

April 30 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp:

* SEES Q2 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $98 MILLION TO $102 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.09 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY REVENUE $98.1 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT $96 MILLION IN DEC-QUARTER

* GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE FOR Q2 OF 2019 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 58.5% PLUS OR MINUS 1% ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $98.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

