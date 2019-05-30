Company News
May 30, 2019 / 1:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pinterest Inc Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.33 (May 16)

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to Q1 earnings per share view of $-0.11 in fifth bullet as the Refinitiv estimate is not comparable with the number reported by the company)

May 16 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc:

* REVENUE VIEW EST $200.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY ARPU - GLOBAL $0.73 VERSUS $0.58

* QTRLY GLOBAL MAUS 291 MILLION VERSUS 239 MILLION

* 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN LOSS OF $70 MILLION AND LOSS OF $45 MILLION

* FY2019 REVENUE VIEW $1.06 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY ARPU - U.S. $2.25 VERSUS $1.59

* QTRLY ARPU - INTERNATIONAL $0.08 VERSUS $0.05

* QTRLY UNITED STATES MAUS 85 MILLION VERSUS 80 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below