CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pinterest Inc Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.33 (May 16)

(Corrects to remove reference to Q1 earnings per share view of $-0.11 in fifth bullet as the Refinitiv estimate is not comparable with the number reported by the company)

May 16 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc:

* REVENUE VIEW EST $200.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY ARPU - GLOBAL $0.73 VERSUS $0.58

* QTRLY GLOBAL MAUS 291 MILLION VERSUS 239 MILLION

* 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN LOSS OF $70 MILLION AND LOSS OF $45 MILLION

* FY2019 REVENUE VIEW $1.06 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY ARPU - U.S. $2.25 VERSUS $1.59

* QTRLY ARPU - INTERNATIONAL $0.08 VERSUS $0.05

* QTRLY UNITED STATES MAUS 85 MILLION VERSUS 80 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.32