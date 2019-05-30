CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pinterest Inc Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.33 (May 16)

(Corrects to remove reference to Q1 earnings per share view of $-0.11 in fifth bullet as the Refinitiv estimate is not comparable with the number reported by the company)
May 16 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc:
* QTRLY ARPU - GLOBAL $0.73 VERSUS $0.58
* 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN LOSS OF $70 MILLION AND LOSS OF $45 MILLION
* QTRLY ARPU - U.S. $2.25 VERSUS $1.59
* QTRLY ARPU - INTERNATIONAL $0.08 VERSUS $0.05
* QTRLY NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: