CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Bitauto Sees Q2 Revenue Up 5.3% To 9.2% (May 30)

(Corrects fourth bullet to say Q1 diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.34 (US$0.05), not RMB0.29 (US$0.04); corrects fifth bullet to say Q1 non-gaap diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.91 (US$0.28), not RMB1.68 (US$0.25)) Bitauto Holdings Ltd:

* BITAUTO ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 2.73 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF RMB 2.5 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2019 REVENUE UP 5.3 TO 9.2 PERCENT

* BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS IN Q1 OF 2019 WAS RMB0.43 (US$0.06) AND RMB0.34 (US$0.05)

* NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS IN Q1 OF 2019 WAS RMB2.12 (US$0.32) AND RMB1.91 (US$0.28)

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE REVENUE IN RANGE OF RMB2.70 BILLION TO RMB2.80 BILLION IN Q2 OF 2019

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 1.25, REVENUE VIEW CNY 2.50 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW CNY 2.80 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA