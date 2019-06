BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic REPORTS Positive Result From Phase 2 Trial Evaluating BN-Brachyury In Chordoma

June 6(Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY POSITIVE RESULT FROM ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIAL EVALUATING BN-BRACHYURY IN CHORDOMA

* DATA AND SAFETY MONITORING BOARD (DSMB) CONFIRMED PARTIAL RESPONSE IN ONE OF FIRST CHORDOMA PATIENTS RECRUITED AND TREATED WITH COMBINATION OF BN-BRACHYURY AND RADIATION TREATMENT AT FIRST EVALUATION TIMEPOINT

* RECRUITMENT WILL BE EXPANDED TO ENROLL ANOTHER 19 PATIENTS, WHILE THE FIRST 10 PATIENTS CONTINUE TO BE TREATED AND EVALUATED

