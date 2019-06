CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) BRIEF-Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Tableau (June 10)

(Corrects bullet 11 and 12 to $0.20 to $0.22 from $0.37 to $0.39; and $2.68 to $2.70 from $2.51 to $2.53, respectively, after the company clarified)

June 10 (Reuters) - Tableau Software Inc:

* SALESFORCE SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TABLEAU

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $15.7 BILLION

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - EACH SHARE OF TABLEAU CLASS A AND CLASS B COMMON STOCK WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR 1.103 SHARES OF SALESFORCE COMMON STOCK

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE TABLEAU IN AN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO BE TAX FREE FOR TABLEAU STOCKHOLDERS (EXCEPT WITH RESPECT TO CASH FOR FRACTIONAL SHARES)

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SALESFORCE’S FY20 TOTAL REVENUE BY APPROXIMATELY $350 MILLION TO $400 MILLION

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - DEAL EXPECTED TO DECREASE SALESFORCE’S FY20 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BY ABOUT (75) BASIS POINTS YOY

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - SALESFORCE’S FY20 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $16.45 BILLION TO $16.65 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24% TO 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - SALESFORCE’S FY20 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 21% TO 22% YEAR-OVER-YEAR.

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE - DEAL EXPECTED TO DECREASE SALESFORCE’ FY20 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE BY ABOUT $0.20 to $0.22

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - SALESFORCE’ FY20 NON-GAAP EPS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $2.68 to $2.70

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - TABLEAU WILL OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY UNDER TABLEAU BRAND

* TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC - TABLEAU WILL REMAIN HEADQUARTERED IN SEATTLE, WASH. AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY CEO ADAM SELIPSKY Source text : [bit.ly/2wLClu0] Further company coverage: