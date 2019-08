CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Bio-Rad Posts Q2 EPS Of $19.86 (Aug. 1)

(Corrects Q2 non-GAAP EPS in second bullet to $1.49, from $1.57, as the company’s prior press release contained a $3.37 million error related to legal matters)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc:

* BIO-RAD REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.49

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $19.86

* Q2 SALES $572.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $566.2 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FOR FY 2019, COMPANY CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 TO 4.5%